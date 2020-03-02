Crestwood Elementary students get special guests for Read Across America Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today is “Read Across America Day” and Crestwood Elementary School is having special guests to celebrate!

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Willie Lanier and Richmond author, BK Fulton join together to read to K-5 students for the 4th annual Tackle Reading program.

Through Tackle Reading, Fulton and Lanier join NFL Hall of Fame member Charles Haley and over 32 NFL teams and alumni reading to kids this month.

They will read from BK Fulton’s seven-book series Mr. Business: The Adventures of Little BK. According to Soulidifly, the series highlights that “readers become leaders and children should be themselves no matter what.”

The reading will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the gymnasium of Bon Air Elementary, 8701 Polk Street.

