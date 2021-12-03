Brush fire along Chippenham Parkway on Friday has northbound lanes at Belmont Rd. closed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple crews with Chesterfield Fire are on the scene of a brush fire along Chippenham Parkway near Belmont Road on Friday afternoon. All northbound lanes of Chippenham at the Belmont exit are closed.

Because there are no fire hydrants near the highway, water tanker trucks have arrived to the scene to help put the flames out.

Chesterfield Fire says no homes in the surrounding area are in danger. The department is also reminding that the current weather conditions are prime for sparking brush fires, so please be cautious when discarding cigarette butts or with fire pits.

There is no word on what has caused the fire. This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.