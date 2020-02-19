‘Alarms saved this family’s life’: Family of 4 displaced after house fire in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A family of four and a dog is without a home after a fire in a Chesterfield neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Fire-EMS crews responded to the scene around 6 a.m. Crews saw flames coming from the front and left side of the house.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the residential fire on the 14800 block of Blue Rock Road under control.

Working incident: 14800 block of Blue Rock Rd, residential structure fire. Fire showing on fire department arrival. @CFEMSPIO @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS — Captain J A Harvey (@ltcfde7) February 19, 2020

Authorities said the family was able to get out safely thanks to fire alarms. The family will be staying with a relative.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES