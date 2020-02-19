Breaking News
Crews battle house fire in Chesterfield

‘Alarms saved this family’s life’: Family of 4 displaced after house fire in Chesterfield neighborhood

Chesterfield County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A family of four and a dog is without a home after a fire in a Chesterfield neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Fire-EMS crews responded to the scene around 6 a.m. Crews saw flames coming from the front and left side of the house.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the residential fire on the 14800 block of Blue Rock Road under control.

Authorities said the family was able to get out safely thanks to fire alarms. The family will be staying with a relative.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events