CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Emergency crews are fighting a house fire on Shallow Cove Drive in Chesterfield County.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said that crews were on scene at a home along the 11700 block of Shallow Cove Drive and are working to get the fire under control.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the roof of the home, with ladders leaned against the house at multiple points of entry.

8News crews are at the scene, and the article will be updated as more information becomes available.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said that crews were on scene at a home along the 11700 block of Shallow Cove Drive and are working to get the fire under control. (Photo: Chesterfield County Fire and EMS)

