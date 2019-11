CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield fire crews are working to put out a large fire at the Old Buckingham Station Apartments.

Crews were called to the fire at 1:30 p.m.

Chesterfield Fire Lt. Jason Elmore told 8New when crews arrived fire was showing from two floors of the apartment complex.

At this time, it is unclear how many apartment units have been affected by the flames.

