CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are without a home after a house fire in the Matoaca area of Chesterfield County.

According to the department, the fire originated in the kitchen of the house, which is on the 21000 block of Warrior Drive in Matoaca.

No injuries have been reported but the three occupants are now without a home. The occupants are being assisted by family members.