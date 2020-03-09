1  of  2
Breaking News
Crews fighting 2-acre brush fire in Chesterfield County VDH confirms third coronavirus case in Virginia

Crews fighting 2-acre brush fire in Chesterfield County

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are working to put out a 2-acre brush fire in Chesterfield County on Monday afternoon.

According to a Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesperson, a 2-acre brush fire involving a shed in the 15900 block of Rowlett Road has prompted a response from firefighters.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events