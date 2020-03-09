Crews fighting 2-acre brush fire in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are working to put out a 2-acre brush fire in Chesterfield County on Monday afternoon.
According to a Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesperson, a 2-acre brush fire involving a shed in the 15900 block of Rowlett Road has prompted a response from firefighters.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.
