1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was taken to the hospital Monday following a Chesterfield house fire.

According to a spokesman from the county’s fire department, crews responded to the 20100 block of Laurel Road after getting reports of a structure fire. The fire is now under control and the person who was hurt is expected to survive.

