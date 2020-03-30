1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was taken to the hospital Monday following a Chesterfield house fire.
According to a spokesman from the county’s fire department, crews responded to the 20100 block of Laurel Road after getting reports of a structure fire. The fire is now under control and the person who was hurt is expected to survive.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.
