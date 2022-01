CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield and Colonial Heights crews are battling a Friday night house fire in the 200 block of Swift Creek Lane.

An official at the scene told 8News when firefighters arrived, the fire was showing from all sides of the house. The Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Fire Departments are working together to put out the flames and there are no known injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.