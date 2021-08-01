Crews in Chesterfield battle chemical fire at Brandermill Country Club

A chemical fire was contained to a laundry room at Brandermill Country Club on Sunday, August 1. Photo: Tim Corley/8News.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with the Chesterfield County Fire Department battled a chemical fire that happened Sunday at Brandermill Country Club.

The fire broke out in a laundry room next to the main clubhouse around 11 a.m. Pool chemicals amplified the flames, and fire and hazardous materials teams were required to extinguish the fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Coffin praised the club’s staff for how they handled the situation, saying that quick notification of the situation kept the blaze contained to that one area of the clubhouse.

“Fortunately, all the things were done right to report quickly, to attempt to extinguish, and to make first responders aware of the potential hazards near the pool facility,” he said. “So we’re very grateful for all the efforts of staff on scene and there were no injuries as a result of operations here.”

The clubhouse will remain closed for the rest of the day, but staff are working to get back to normal operations as soon as possible.

Coffin says not hesitating to call 911 when there’s a fire goes a long way in keeping things from escalating and preventing potential tragedy.

“Immediate notification, quick alerting helps us get there fast, helps reduce damage, and increases life safety factors,” he said.