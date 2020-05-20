Crews investigating after Chesterfield Berry Farm barn burns down

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews responded to a barn fire this morning at Chesterfield Berry Farm.

Chesterfield Fire officials said they received the call at 7:40 a.m. but when crews arrived on the scene the barn was already burned to the ground.

8News was told the building used to hold farm equipment.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries have been reported.

Crews are still on the scene working on hot spots.

Chesterfield Berry Farm is located at 26002 Pear Orchard Road in Moseley.

