CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning mobile home fire on Beaver Bridge Road in Chesterfield that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday.

First responders arrived at the single-story mobile home around 3 a.m. Due to the rural area, Chesterfield Fire said three tankers were dispatched. It took 30 responders to get the fire under control, according to the fire department.

One man was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Chesterfield Fire crews battle a house fire on Beaver Bridge Road Tuesday, Feb. 21 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home — located in the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road — when 8News crews got to the scene a little before 4 a.m.

Chesterfield Fire marked the incident under control at 4:04 a.m. — around an hour after arriving.

