1  of  2
Breaking News
Crews responding to Chesterfield house fire Man driving three-wheeled vehicle killed after striking I-95 guardrail
Live Now
Possible break in the search for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

Chesterfield house fire under control

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

courtesy of Lt. Elmore’s Twitter

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Crews were able to get a house fire in Chesterfield County under control on Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire & EMS tweeted about a working incident at 19820 Piedmont Avenue a little before 2 p.m.

8News has a crew headed to the scene. Stay here for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events