UPDATE: According to Dominion’s outage map, the number of households in the area without power is down to just 193.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS are responding to a fire at a Dominion Energy substation which may be related to hundreds of Dominion customers being without power in the area.

According to Chesterfield Fire, the fire is at a Dominion Energy substation on the 4200 block of Lynchester Drive, just south of Rockwood Park in Chesterfield County. A fire engine and brush truck are at the scene responding to the fire, which was determined to have been caused by a downed power line.

According to Dominion’s outage map, more than 1,300 households in the area around the substation are without power. The estimated time of restoration is between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.