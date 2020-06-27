Crews spent two hours battling a fire in Chesterfield

1  of  4
Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday at the 3200 block of Shallowrod Landing.

Firefighters spent nearly two hours putting out the flames, but officials said crews got the fire under control at about 3:54 a.m.

They have not released the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

LATEST HEADLINES:

