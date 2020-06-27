Crews spent two hours battling a fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday at the 3200 block of Shallowrod Landing.

Firefighters spent nearly two hours putting out the flames, but officials said crews got the fire under control at about 3:54 a.m.

They have not released the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

Crews still working to bring the incident under control in the 3200 block of Shallowford Landing pic.twitter.com/QHi2WBm4Hn — Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services (@CFEMSPIO) June 27, 2020

Say with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: