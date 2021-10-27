Two firefighters injured after responding to Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two firefighters were injured Wednesday after responding to a Chesterfield house fire that forced crews to use portable water tanks to put out after there was no fire hydrant nearby, according to the county’s Battalion Chief Sal Luciano.

Crews responded to the 12700 block of Quailwood Road following reports of a garage fire that spread to a home in the area.

Firefighters had trouble getting access to the house and experienced difficulties due to having no positive water supply in the area, Luciano told 8News. Portable water tankers were used to help get the fire under control.

One man got out of the home and no pets live in the household. There is no word on the cause of the fire or the status of the firefighters injured but the house has severe damage, according to Luciano.

Crews responded to the 12700 block of Quailwood Road following reports of a garage fire that spread to a home. Firefighters had trouble getting access to the house and experienced difficulties due to having no positive water supply in the area, Luciano told 8News. (8News photo)

