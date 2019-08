CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Chesterfield Monday afternoon that reportedly had “heavy fire” coming through the roof once crews arrived.

A Chesterfield Fire spokesperson, Captain J A Harvey, shared the details of the fire on Twitter:

Working incident structure fire 11800 block of Middlecoff Dr Co 18's 1st due, units on scene w/heavy fire through the roof. — Captain J A Harvey (@ltcfde7) August 26, 2019

