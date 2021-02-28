Crews battle Sunday morning fire on Jefferson Davis Highway

Crews fighting a fire on Jefferson Davis Highway and Willis Road in Chesterfield County. (Photo from Eric Milliner)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire and EMS worked a fire that broke out at a small business Sunday morning.

The department said they received a call for a structure fire at the 900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at 9 a.m. and the first units arrived five minutes later. When crews arrived, they said there was heavy smoke on all sides. Firefighters managed to get the fire under control in 30 minutes and there were no injuries reported.

Chesterfield Fire crews have a fire under control at a commercial appliance store. The building has extensive damages. There are no injuries reported. Initial investigation shows nothing suspicious but cause of fire TBD. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/QBe72s5ofe — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) February 28, 2021

The department said the fire broke out at a small appliance store.

While it is still too early to determine the cause of the fire, an official with the department said there is nothing suspicious about the incident right now.

Chesterfield Fire said will remain on scene for a while and that Jefferson Davis Highway between Norcliff and Willis Road is currently closed.

