CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire crews are working to put out a brush fire near the Chesterfield Airport.

Fire Lieutenant Jason Elmore told 8News that the brush fire is located near the intersection of Ironbridge and Whitepine roads. The call came in at 11:05 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Forestry is assisting Chesterfield Fire crews.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

