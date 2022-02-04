Cricket Wireless employee assaulted during robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for a man suspected of assaulting a Cricket Wireless employee, stealing items out of their hands and then running away.

According to police, the robbery occurred at the store on Midlothian Turnpike at 5 p.m. Friday.

Chesterfield police describe the suspect as a black man, who is 5’8″ and a medium build. He was seen wearing a blue jacket, black shirt, blue surgical mask, jeans and dark colored shoes during the robbery.

Anyone with information can call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.