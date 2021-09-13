Crime of the Week: Suspect wanted for robbery at Chesterfield CVS on Midlothian Turnpike

The suspect is described as a man about 5’8′ and weighs around 180 pounds. He was wearing a black mask, dark green hoodie, blue jeans, black sneakers with white soles and a backpack with an orange stripe on it. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program needs your help solving a robbery that happened this summer.

Police said at about 3:19 a.m. on July 15, a man entered the CVS on 8121 Midlothian Turnpike. He then passed a note and demanded money from the store clerk. Once he received the money, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described by police as a black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a dark-green hoodie and faded jean shorts and was carrying a dark green backpack with an orange or red stripe on the strap.

The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program has released photos of the suspect in this incident. To see them, visit our Facebook page or our website at crimesolvers.net and hit the “Crime of the Week” button.

If you can help solve this crime or have information, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.