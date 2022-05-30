CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive on the run.

Police said Miguel A. Rosa Mercedes is wanted for “conspiracy to violate the gun control act, drug charges and possess, transport firearms by a convicted felon.” Police describe Rosa Mercedes as a 40-year-old, 5-foot 9-inch-tall male with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he weighs 210 pounds.

Miguel A. Rosa Mercedes (Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

If you have seen Rosa Mercedes, police ask for you to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.