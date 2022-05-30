CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive on the run.
Police said Miguel A. Rosa Mercedes is wanted for “conspiracy to violate the gun control act, drug charges and possess, transport firearms by a convicted felon.” Police describe Rosa Mercedes as a 40-year-old, 5-foot 9-inch-tall male with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he weighs 210 pounds.
If you have seen Rosa Mercedes, police ask for you to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.