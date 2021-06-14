Crime Solvers looking for information on two fugitives

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is looking for help from the public in locating two fugitives.

Tyrone Orville Davis and Julio Dieppa are both wanted on multiple charges. Davis wanted on money laundering & conspire to violate, and drug control act, and Dieppa is sought on a malicious wounding charge.

Davis, 44, is a black male, 5 feet, 4 inches tall weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Dieppa, 49, is a white male, is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of either fugitive, contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app. You anonymous tip could secure an award of up to $5,000.