Crime Solvers searching for fugitives wanted for I.D. fraud and shoplifting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are searching for two men. One is wanted for I.D. fraud and another for failure to appear in court for shoplifting.

The man suspected of I.D. fraud, Leonel Hernandez, is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic male. Police say he is about 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

The man wanted for failing to appear for shoplifting is William Aaron Stewart, a 41-year-old white man. Police say Stewart is 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

People can call in information about these fugitives to Crime Solvers at Solvers (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.