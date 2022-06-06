CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A brush fire off of Chippenham Parkway is causing multiple lane closures in Chesterfield County this evening.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, drivers can expect delays in the area of the fire. The north center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed on VA-150, near the ramp to US-360.

A video of the fire shows heavy dark smoke rolling through Chippenham Parkway near the fire, with flames visible on the right shoulder. A Henrico County Police vehicle was also seen at the scene of the fire.