Daughter of Chesterfield crash victim speaks out: ‘Somebody somewhere knows something’

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A freaky Friday the 13th accident left a woman in the hospital.

A boulder the size of a picnic table landed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield and caused Barbara Harris to crash early Friday morning.

Harris’ daughter, Ashley Harris, described what her mother saw as the boulder rolled across Route 360.

“She saw something that looked like a paper bag coming toward the car and before she could realize what it was, it hit the car,” A. Harris said.

The car flipped onto its roof.

“Went end over end a couple of times. She landed up on the roof,” she said.

Harris is in Chippenham Hospital’s ICU recovering from her injuries. She has a fractured vertebrae and a fractured wrist.

Officials said they do not know where the boulder came from.

A. Harris thinks it fell off the back of a tractor-trailer.

She said the man driving behind her mother who stopped to help, saw it all happen.

“The guy behind her actually saw it fall off the truck and actually saw it roll down the hill,” said A. Harris.

The family wants answers.

"Somebody somewhere knows something."



Coming up on @8NEWS at 11, I speak with the daughter of the woman whose car flipped after a giant boulder rolled into it on Hull Street Road. pic.twitter.com/98vgKsfFH6 — Laura Perrot 8News (@LauraCPerrot) September 15, 2019

“I was just expecting people to do the right thing, to own up to what happened just so we have some kind of closure,” said A. Harris, “Somebody somewhere knows something.”

A. Harris expects her mother to stay in the hospital for at least a few more days until her back is stabilized.