CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Transportation leaders say distracted driving and speeding are some of the contributing factors that have led to crashes on Old Gun Road in Chesterfield County.

A representative from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) presented a study at Wednesday’s Chesterfield Board of Supervisors meeting.

The study team’s roadway safety assessment for Old Gun Road began a few months ago following the fatal crash that killed two James River High School seniors in April.

According to VDOT, it’s standard practice to conduct a study on a road after a fatal crash happens.

“We can’t bring them back, but what we can do is try to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Chesterfield County Supervisor Mark Miller. “I’m appreciating how you’re going about this, how VDOT’s going about this. That this does not happen again.”

The study team consisted of VDOT personnel, consultant staff, representatives from the Chesterfield Police Department and the county’s Transportation Department.

According to the assessment, 38 crashes have happened on Old Gun Road from 2018 to 2023. Of those crashes, five of them — or 13% — involved serious injuries. More than half of the crashes — 65.8% of them — involved a vehicle striking an object off the road.

The study team also analyzed trends related to drivers’ behavior. They reported that 21.1% of drivers were distracted and 18.4% were speeding. The study also found that 32% of those involved were young drivers.

“I live off of Old Gun. I avoid Old Gun, because it is so challenging to drive it at any age,” Miller said. “We have a drinking age of 21. You’re not allowed to go out and get alcohol. I sometimes think that there are some roads that under the age of 21, no one should be allowed to drive on.”

The assessment revealed that 85% of drivers travel at an average speed of 44 mph instead of the posted speed limit of 35 mph.

“Any road in Chesterfield County that starts with the word ‘Old’ means slow down,” Miller said. “So, it doesn’t matter if it’s Old Buckingham or Old Otterdale or Old Bon Air or Old Gun.”

The study team is currently reviewing recommendations by the consultant staff for short-term safety improvements, like installing signs and upgrading pavement markings. Some intermediate-term improvement options include minor shoulder and roadside upgrades. Long-term improvements include road widening and reconstruction improvements.

“Until the problem is solved, it seems like the community is waiting on pins and needles waiting for the next tragedy. Because we’ve already seen with the numbers that it’s almost like we’re sitting on a ticking bomb,” Miller said. “So, we need to figure out how we’re going to do this and do it at an expediency that makes sense.”

The next step will be to document the agreed-upon recommendations and develop cost estimates for implementation. The study, including the team’s recommendations, is anticipated to be completed this fall.