CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has determined that a house fire on Beaver Bridge Road in Chesterfield that killed a woman was intentional — and charged a man with arson and second-degree murder.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews were called to a house fire on the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road in southwestern Chesterfield County just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

When officials arrived the home was found to be fully engulfed in flames. While extinguishing the fire, crews found the body of a woman inside the home. Fire officials said a man was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Chesterfield Fire crews battle a house fire on Beaver Bridge Road Tuesday, Feb. 21 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

Chesterfield Fire crews battle a house fire on Beaver Bridge Road Tuesday, Feb. 21 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

Chesterfield Fire crews battle a house fire on Beaver Bridge Road Tuesday, Feb. 21 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

First responders are at the scene of a building fire in Chesterfield. (Photo credit- 8news)

House fire on Beaver Bridge Road in Chesterfield Tuesday, Feb. 21 (Photo: Chesterfield Fire)

After a joint investigation between Chesterfield Police and the Fire Marshal’s Office, detectives arrested 52-year-old Lee R. Vaughn in connection to the fire. Vaughn has been charged with arson and second-degree murder and is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.