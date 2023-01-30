CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an overnight crash on Leisure Lane in Chesterfield County on Monday, Jan. 30.

Police responded to the crash at around 12:45 in the morning.

The driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger was heading southbound on Huntingcreek Drive when they swerved off the road and hit several trees. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the identity of the victim will be released when their family is notified.

Huntingcreek Drive at Leisure Lane will remain closed as police investigate. If you have any information, contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

