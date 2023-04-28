CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in Chesterfield County say Robious Road and other surrounding streets aren’t just tough to navigate, they’re dangerous. Now, people are raising concerns about what’s being done to keep them safe.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles crash locations map, 60 crashes took place on Robious Road in 2022, compared to 17 crashes so far this year. One of the most recent crashes — at the intersection of Robious Road and Mall Drive — was deadly.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said a motorcyclist died Monday after running a red light and crashing into a car on Wednesday, April 19. Rasul Korogliev, who saw the aftermath of that crash, said people fly through the intersection all the time — and he feels helpless watching them do it.

“I live right by that where the accident happened — like right around the corner. There was actually, a week or like five days before that one, there was another one, a street down, that a person passed away,” he said.

Korogliev believes speeding and the timing of the traffic signals in the area are to blame. As a fellow motorcyclist himself, he has this message for drivers.

“Just try to judge the distance. Even if you see it coming back all the way up there. If he’s coming over 100 miles an hour, after the blink of an eye it will be right next to you,” he said.

Brantley Tyndall, the president of the Virginia Bicycling Federation and an advocate for pedestrian safety, said the wheels are turning on plans to improve busy roads across the region.

“More pedestrian crosswalks and slowing speed limits for drivers, so that if there is a crash, they’re much more survivable,” he said. “You’re seeing throughout the region our transportation planning organizations are doing similar work,” he said.

Though Korogliev said the speed limit shouldn’t be lowered on Robious, but he’s cautioning everyone to pay attention and slow down.

“You could spare a life, if you look twice,” he said.