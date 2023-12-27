CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the day after Christmas.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, officers were called to the 3400 block of Meadowdale Boulevard for a person who had reportedly been shot outside a home.

Upon their arrival, officers found a person with a gunshot wound who was taken to a nearby hospital. They were later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released as police work to notify next-of-kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.