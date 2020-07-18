Death investigation underway at Appomattox River in Chesterfield

Death investigation underway in Chesterfield at the Appomattox River on Saturday, July 18, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Nick Conigliaro)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield authorities are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead near the Appomattox River Saturday morning.

The initial call came in at 12:21 p.m. for assistance needed. Chesterfield and Petersburg authorities responded to the scene for a possible adult drowning.

The water rescue search concluded after 2 hours and the case has been turned over to Chesterfield Police, Chief John Boatwright told 8News.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.