Death investigation underway at Appomattox River in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield authorities are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead near the Appomattox River Saturday morning.
The initial call came in at 12:21 p.m. for assistance needed. Chesterfield and Petersburg authorities responded to the scene for a possible adult drowning.
The water rescue search concluded after 2 hours and the case has been turned over to Chesterfield Police, Chief John Boatwright told 8News.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.