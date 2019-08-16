Death investigation underway at Chesterfield apartments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating a death in Chesterfield on Friday but are not currently seeking any suspects, a release from a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Mallard Creek Circle at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 16 for an adult who was found dead inside a nearby apartment. Police said investigators are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

