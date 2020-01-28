Breaking News
Death investigation underway in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are on the scene of a death investigation on Providence Creek Road.

Details are limited at this time but we do know authorities responded to the Chesterfield neighborhood at 6:31 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports said the incident was a vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the vehicle.

A viewer told 8News she could not get out of her neighborhood due to the investigation.

An 8News crew is heading to the scene. Stay with us for updates.

