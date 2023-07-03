CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This Fourth of July, Chesterfield police is warning anyone thinking about firing off a celebratory round to think twice before someone gets hurt.

This week marks one decade since the tragic death of a Chesterfield child after he was hit by celebratory gunfire in 2013. Police tell 8News 7-year-old Brendon Mackey was attending an annual fireworks show near Swift Creek Reservoir with his father when he was hit by a stray bullet while he was walking in front of the Boathouse Restaurant.

7-year-old Brendon Mackey was killed by a stray bullet in 2013 while attending a fireworks show at Swift Creek Reservoir. Credit: Chesterfield Police

Police believe the bullet that killed Mackey was fired randomly into the air.

Ten years later, Captain Randy Horowitz, lead investigator with the Chesterfield Police Department, says they are still looking for whoever is responsible for Mackey’s death.

“I made a promise to the family at the beginning that we would do everything we could to solve this case. And we stand by that,” Horowitz said.

Brendon’s Law was enacted in 2014, which made the act of celebratory gunfire resulting in injury a felony.

“If you don’t know where the round’s going to go, you shouldn’t be shooting a gun,” Horowitz said. “You have to see what you’re going to hit, what you’re shooting at. If you’re shooting up into the air, it’s going to come down and you don’t know where that’s going to happen. You don’t know who’s going to be underneath of it.”

In 2016, Brendon’s case was transferred to the cold case division. Horowitz says the department is working on a new tip they received in the past two months, but no significant leads have been developed in the case.

“This was a tragedy,” Horowitz said. “And one of the biggest things is we want to do is make sure we don’t have another one like it.”

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.