CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A delivery driver is recovering after being shot by another in Chesterfield County over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, Jan. 14, officers were called to the 4300 block of Allworthy Lane for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers reportedly learned that one delivery driver had shot another during an argument. According to police, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect — now identified as 41-year-old Carey Smith of Goochland County — was arrested and charged with the following:

Malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharging a firearm in public

Court records show Smith has a history of gun-related crimes.