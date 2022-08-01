CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Demolition has started for the Midlothian Library as preparations for a new and bigger library begin

The new building will be at the same site as the old one at 521 Coalfield Rd., but it will be about 10,000 square feet bigger.

It will also include a digital meeting center, an outdoor reading garden and a drive-through book drop.

The new library is set to open in the summer of 2023.

The Midlothian Library is a part of the Chesterfield County Public Library system. You can read more about the Midlothian library construction plan and updates here.