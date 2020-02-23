Detached garage catches fire in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield firefighters responded to a detached garage fire Sunday morning.

Fire crews said they responded to the 6600 block of Wimbledon Drive for a detached garage fire. Heavy fire was showing from the garage and part of the ceiling collapsed.

Chesterfield Fire Lt. Jason Elmore said no one was displaced or injured.

Firefighters responded to the 6600 block of Wimbledon Dr for a detached garage fire! Heavy fire showing upon arrival. No injuries and no one displaced. (Photo Credit: Lt Chris Harding) #CFEMS pic.twitter.com/vXzHZvAYHq — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) February 23, 2020

At this time, we do not know what caused the fire. Stay with 8News for updates.

