Detached garage catches fire in Chesterfield neighborhood

Chesterfield County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Credit: Lt Chris Harding)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield firefighters responded to a detached garage fire Sunday morning.

Fire crews said they responded to the 6600 block of Wimbledon Drive for a detached garage fire. Heavy fire was showing from the garage and part of the ceiling collapsed.

Chesterfield Fire Lt. Jason Elmore said no one was displaced or injured.

At this time, we do not know what caused the fire. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events