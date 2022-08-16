CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A developer has submitted preliminary plans for a former boy scout camp on the Appomattox River that’s being sold by the local council to help pay the national organization’s sexual abuse settlement.

Although the sale has not yet been finalized, the buyer, Emerson Companies, along with the Heart of Virginia scouting council, are now seeking a rezoning that county staff say could see the land turned into homes.

The location of the Albright Scout reservation (shown in black outline) on the North shore of the Appomattox River.

“Applicant appears to be requesting a CUPD to allow large lot FAMILY subdivision,” wrote Steven Adams, a Chesterfield Department of Transportation staffer, in comments dated to late June.

The Emerson Companies are seeking a conditional use permit and amendment to county planning ordinances that would allow them to build public roads through the parcel, which is currently zoned agricultural.

“The Applicant’s understanding is that the Matoaca Supervisor wishes for the Board to consider both the ordinance amendment and the CUPD request at the same meeting,” a representative of the developer wrote.

But according to county planning staff, that amendment would have to be enacted before the permit could even be considered, meaning Matoaca Supervisor Kevin Carroll could not bring both forward at the same time.

Other comments from county staff included a note from the department of Parks and recreation that the sale could be “an opportunity to donate land to Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation for a park, natural area, or open space buffer and land conservation adjacent to the Appomattox River.”

The developer responded that the comment was “deemed advisory,” and that they would “keep them in mind.”