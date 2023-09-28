CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Community members gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony for the 42-acre Springline at District 60 project, a mixed-use development near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway.

According to developers, the first phase of the project — called The James at Springline — will include 298 apartment units and 28,000 square feet of ground-level retail — and will cost an estimated $80 million before its completion in 2025.

The James at Springline. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

Additionally, the first phase of the project will include a 150,000-square-foot office building —announced earlier this year by the Timmons Group — a festival-like common area, a sports entertainment and tournament venue, a specialty market and a structured parking garage.

“We’re thrilled that today’s groundbreaking marks the beginning of an exciting new mixed-use development in Chesterfield that will offer residents an opportunity to live, work, shop, and play in one place,” said Art Collins, Managing Principal of Collins Capital Partners, the primary developers of The James at Springline.

Phase One of Springline at District 50. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

The master plan for the Springline at District 60 will combine a walkable mixed-urban village with green space and open areas for farmer’s markets, festivals and other events, according to developers.

The Chesterfield Economic Development Authority purchased the former Spring Rock Green shopping center for $16 million in 2021. Demolition of the aging strip mall began in March 2023.