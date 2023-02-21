CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A new development in Chesterfield County on Hull Street Road will feature a new “Amazon grocery store,” according to remarks by a county planning official.

The new mixed-use development spurred speculation after an unidentified grocery store — labeled “Major Tenant X” by the developer — was included in the approved rezoning plan.

The developer has frequently partnered with Whole Foods, but the developer repeatedly declined to identify the future tenant of the development in the face of questions from both the press and county planners.

Then, during a presentation from the planning department on county bike lanes on Feb. 21, a county planning official put a slide showing the new development on screen and said, “This is the Amazon grocery store.”

While highlighting the extensive bike infrastructure set to be included int he project, he referred to the project multiple times as “the Amazon grocery store.”

Amazon purchased Whole Foods 5 years ago for over $13 billion, but the company has also made a push to build its own brick-and-mortar stores, leaving the exact identity of the future grocer unclear.

The upcoming project, still identifying the development as ‘Major Tenant X,’ shows the project’s plan for retail buildings and parking. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

Alongside the new grocery store, the development will also include a 350-unit apartment complex and several smaller commercial spaces.

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to reflect the undetermined grocery store that is being planned for the development site.