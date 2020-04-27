Diabetic Chesterfield woman faces new challenge amid coronavirus: finding alcohol prep pads

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY., Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield woman with diabetes is facing a new challenge during the coronavirus pandemic.

Renee Newton is running low on alcohol prep pads she uses to sanitize her skin before taking six daily insulin injections.

“If I don’t take my insulin, then my sugars will get out of control, I could fall into a coma, I could die,” Newton told 8News.

Newton is having a hard time finding more rubbing alcohol and alcohol prep pads.

“I know a lot of people bought the bottles of alcohol to make hand sanitizer, I’ve heard about that. So maybe that’s where some of that went. But you can’t find the peroxide, witch hazel, nothing,” she said.

Newton usually stays stocked up and has a few alcohol prep pads left right now. She checked all her local stores and pharmacies in South Chesterfield with no luck, and even asked her insurance for some.

“My Humana Medicare insurance told me that they’re not even getting them, the pharmacy there. It’s all being rerouted to clinics and hospitals,” said Newton.

On Amazon, many alcohol products are sold out. What is still in stock comes at a higher price.

“I normally will pay, for about 100 alcohol wipes, maybe $2 and something, and they’re like $18 for a box on Amazon,” Newton told 8News.

Her family and friends have been offering her what they have on hand.

“I’ve been very lucky. My daughter reached out to her friends and she brought me over a bottle of rubbing alcohol,” she said.

That bottle will last her about 30 days.

“It’s getting to the point that right now, I’m okay because of family and friends, but I don’t know what the future is going to look like,” said Newton.

