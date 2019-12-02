Dinwiddie teen wanted on charges after leading police chase in stolen pickup

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police continue to search for a 19-year-old who ran away from police following an attempted traffic stop Sunday night.

Officers spotted a stolen Ford F-150 truck from Dinwiddie County traveling on the 213000 block of Chesterfield Avenue. The officers said they attempted to stop the truck but the driver — Robert Paul Pickett — failed to stop.

Pickett drove into the City of Petersburg, where he stopped the truck near the 600 block of Commerce Street and then ran off on foot.

Petersburg Police helped Chesterfield officers arrest the passengers in the truck, who according to police, also fled.

No one was injured during the police chase.

Police said Pickett is 5’11” tall, 155 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He is wanted in Chesterfield for the following:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Eluding police

Obstruction of justice

Various traffic offenses

Pickett is also wanted in Colonial Heights and Dinwiddie.

If you see Pickett, do not approach him. Police said he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, their local law enforcement agency, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.