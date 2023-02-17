CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A disabled tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 is causing significant delays for drivers in Chesterfield County.

The incident was first reported by VDOT around 3:15 p.m. and is located on I-95 southbound near the Route 288 exit.

According to VDOT, the south center lane is closed and there is currently a traffic backup approximately 5 miles long. The Route 288 exit ramp is also reportedly blocked due to a crash on I-95 northbound.

