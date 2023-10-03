CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Chesterfield County will be able to safely get rid of expired or unneeded medications at an event in late October.

The Medication Take-Back will be hosted by the Chesterfield Police Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Kroger located at 14101 Midlothian Turnpike. Officials say the event is held in an effort to prevent medication abuse and protect the environment.

Officers with the Chesterfield Police Department, Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers will collect unused or expired prescription, over-the-counter and veterinary medications.

Organizers said residents should leave medications in their original containers. Needles, syringes and other ‘sharps’ will not be accepted.