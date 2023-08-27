CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Moviegoers in Chesterfield County were evacuated from a Regal movie theater after two disturbances resulted in police responding to the scene and detaining two people.

On the evening of Sunday, Aug. 27, disturbances in two separate screenings at the Regal Commonwealth on the 5000 block of Commonwealth Centre Parkway caused Chesterfield Police officers to respond to the scene. The fire alarm went off inside the theater, causing moviegoers to evacuate the building.

“Somebody had pulled the fire alarm and everybody started rushing out,” Jeremiah Benson-El, a witness at the scene. “After that, everybody went outside, everybody started saying ‘Get down, they’re shooting.’ I didn’t know what was happening, I just started running.”

The incident ended with two people in custody and the theater closed. Moviegoers with tickets for screenings tonight will have to contact Regal for a refund.

Photo: Annie Gallo, 8News

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.