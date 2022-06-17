Chesterfield Police released a sketch of the suspect in a double stabbing that occurred in the county Wednesday, June 15.

Two male victims were taken to the hospital after being stabbed inside of their home – located along the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court – by a man they did not know Wednesday night. The victims were transported to area hospitals where they remain, with one in stable condition, and one in stable, but critical, condition.

The suspect is described by police as a bald, Black male with facial hair, around 6′ to 6’2″ tall with a stocky build, and was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt on Wednesday. Police said he likely has wounds on his hands.

Sketch of the stabbing suspect courtesy of the Chesterfield Police Department

Residents in the Marbleridge Court area are asked to contact police if they see anyone in the area matching the description of the suspect. Additional police presence is to be expected in the area throughout the coming days.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.