RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a free shredding event in Chesterfield taking place this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 8 a.m.-noon at Westchester Commons. The event is open to Chesterfield County residents only.

In addition to documents, they’ll also accept old computers, cell phones and other electronics for a small fee.

All documents will be shredded for free.