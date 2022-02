CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire crews responded to a house fire this morning that left one dog and one cat dead.

Reports of the fire were called in at 8:46 a.m. on the 10000 block of Remora Drive. The first units arrived on scene seven minutes later.

The fire was marked under control by 9:07 a.m. and no injuries to people were reported.

A dog and a cat were killed in the fire and the cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.