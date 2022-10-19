A family has been left unable to return to their home after a fire in Chesterfield Wednesday morning. (Amir Massenburg/8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family has been left unable to return to their home after a fire in Chesterfield Wednesday morning.

While none of the four family members were injured in the blaze, the family’s dog was killed during the incident.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS were called to the 7000 block of Desert Candle Drive just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The fire department said most of the damage was contained to the inside of the home.

The two adults and two children who lived in the home are unable to return due to the damage, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but is under investigation. The fire department said it believes the blaze began on the rear exterior of the home.